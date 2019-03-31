Fire Service attend scene of ship fire in Larne Harbour

The Northern Ireland Fire Service are at the scene. (stock picture)

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a fire on-board a passenger ferry in Larne Harbour.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) was called to the harbour shortly after 4.30pm and three fire crews are in attendance.

The fire broke out in the engine room and has since been extinguished.

A NIFRS spokesperson said: "The fire was extinguished by the ship’s crew and internal fire suppression system. NIFRS are liaising with other agencies on the scene.

"There are no reported injuries and all persons are accounted for."

Belfast Telegraph Digital