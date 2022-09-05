Fire service attends serious M1 road crash with car ‘well alight’

Three people taken to hospital following collision on M1

The Northern Ireland Fire Service responded to a serious crash where one vehicle went on fire and a woman had to be freed from a second vehicle.

The M1 was closed in both directions between Moira and Sprucefield following a two vehicle crash on Sunday night.

Police advised drivers to seek alternative routes for their journeys.

The road has since been reopened.

The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) said it received a call at 9.59pm to the M1 Motorway on the Hillsborough Road.

Two fire appliances attended the incident from Lisburn Fire Station and one from Lurgan Fire Station.

An NIFRS spokesperson said: “Firefighters attended the scene of a two vehicle road traffic collision yesterday evening.

"The first vehicle was well alight on arrival of Firefighters who wore breathing apparatus and extinguished the fire using one hose reel.

"One female casualty was trapped in the second vehicle and was rescued by firefighters using cutting equipment.

"Both occupants were left in the care of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. The incident as dealt with by 11.15pm.”

The NI Ambulance Service said they received a 999 call at 9.58pm following reports a road traffic collision on the M1 Area, Lisburn.

A spokesperson added: “NIAS despatched two Emergency Crews, one Rapid Response Paramedic and one HARTS Team attended to the incident.

“Following assessment and initial treatment, three patients were taken to Royal Victoria Hospital by ambulance.”