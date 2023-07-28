Fire service called as falling street lights narrowly miss passers-by in Belfast city centre

Globes crash to the ground in Church Lane. Picture credit: Alan Lewis - PhotopressBelfast.co.uk

This was the scene after a freak accident in central Belfast.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service was called to the incident at Church Lane on Friday after three decorative street light globes crashed to the ground.

The falling fixtures narrowly missed passers-by and people sitting enjoying an afternoon drink outside Muriel’s Bar, an eyewitness said.

The globes, which are approximately two feet wide, were part of an overhead lighting array hanging on wires that stretch down the busy laneway.

No one was injured.

The lights are managed and maintained by the Belfast One Business Improvement District (BID), an independent not-for-profit company for the city centre.

A spokesperson for BID said: “An incident involving the lighting scheme installed on Church Lane Belfast City Centre in 2022 is currently being managed by the Belfast One team.

"We are working with all relevant agencies including the Belfast City Centre Beat Team to ensure the safety of all visitors and businesses in the area as well as supporting anyone affected.

"We are currently investigating the cause and whilst this is in progress, we are unable to make further comment.”

The lighting was provided via funding from the council, which added:

A Council spokesperson said: “These lights are managed and maintained by Belfast One from funding by council under the Covid-19 Revitalisation Programme.

“We will work with Belfast One to assess the situation.”