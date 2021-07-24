Fire service deal with bus engulfed in flames on M2 motorway 

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service dealt with a bus that caught fire on the M2 motorway on Saturday afternoon.

Four fire appliances attended the scene, resulting in long tailbacks on the M2 motorway towards Belfast.

Huge plumes of black smoke were seen coming from the back of the Translink Goldliner as the rear of the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

A bus catches fire on the M2 outside Antrim on Saturday. Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph.

The road was closed between the Antrim Area Hospital and Antrim junctions city bound while the incident was dealt with. The road has now fully reopened.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “The M2 Southbound close to Junction 6 is closed between junctions 6 and junction 7, due to a fire on a bus in the area this afternoon (Saturday).

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.”

Fire Service Group Commander Geoff Somerville said the fire is believed to have been caused by "accidental ignition".