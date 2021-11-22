Fire Service declares ‘major incident’ in Ballymoney after fire at former poultry factory

More than 100 firefighters are tackling a massive fire at a poultry factory in the Ballymoney area.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) attended the “major incident” at Fleming Poultry on the Ballymena Road, Ballymoney. NIFRS said it was a “former poultry factory”.

Group Commander David Nichol said: “Currently over 100 firefighters, including nine officers, 15 pumping appliances and 10 specialist appliances are on scene dealing with the incident.

"Northern Ireland Fire Rescue Service (NIFRS) have declared this a ‘Major Incident’ and have put arrangements in place to maintain emergency response cover across Northern Ireland.

“NIFRS are asking local residents to remain in their homes and to keep doors and windows closed.

“The cause of fire is under investigation.”

The PSNI advised motorists to avoid the area.

A police spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised to avoid the Ballymena Road area of Ballymoney due to a large fire.

"Please seek alternative routes for your journey.

“Additionally, anyone living nearby is asked to keep their windows and doors closed.”

In October, a large fire that broke out in a shed killed 16,000 chickens in Co Fermanagh.

The huge blaze occurred at Belcoo, and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said it took eight hours to bring it under control.