Fire service rescue two from north Belfast flat fire

Two people have been rescued from a flat fire in north Belfast on Tuesday evening.

The incident was reported to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service at around 5.15pm, with the flat on fire on the second floor of Ross House in the Mount Vernon area.

Four appliances were initially deployed to the scene, but at the peak of the incident there were seven involved including a command support team and aerial appliance.

A total of 41 firefighters were involved in the rescue.

NIFRS confirmed one of the rescued people was transferred by ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital for treatment.

Fire Service Group Commander David Harbinson confirmed operations have now ceased and the cause of the fire has been ruled as accidental.

"Our firefighters were faced with a very well developed fire on flat. Personnel wearing breathing apparatus were deployed to extinguish the fire. Our crews successfully prevented the fire from spreading.”

NIFRS confirmed their teams worked alongside colleagues in the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and PSNI

In a statement the PSNI confirmed the road had been closed but has since reopened to drivers.