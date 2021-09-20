Fire service say west Belfast blaze started deliberately

Fire crews responded to the incident at Ross Street in West Belfast. (Pic:NIFRS)

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has said a blaze at a derelict building in west Belfast was started on purpose.

Emergency crews received a call at 2.17pm to respond to the fire at a block of derelict flats in the Ross Street area.

A total of four fire appliances attended the incident including and aerial appliance, with three dispatched from Springfield Fire Station and one from Central Fire Station.

Firefighters used the aerial appliance, three jets and a hose reel to extinguish the flames.

The incident was dealt with by 4.08pm and the cause of the fire is believed to have been deliberate ignition.