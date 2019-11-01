Fire service sees drop in Halloween calls across Northern Ireland

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service saw a significant drop in the number of incidents it had to deal with on Halloween night compared to last year.

Between 6pm on Halloween night and 1am on Friday morning, the NIFRS received 77 emergency calls and crews responded to 51 incidents.

This represents a 40% decrease from the same period last year.

Of the 51 incidents dealt with, 10 were bonfire-related.

Fire crews had to withdraw from the scene on three occasions after being attacked with stones, bottles and fireworks. No NIFRS personnel were injured.

Meanwhile, police in Larne have issued an appeal after a 15-year-old boy was assaulted following a Halloween event in the town.

The teen was left with facial injuries after being set upon by a crowd of people on the Old Glenarm Road at around 11.30pm.

The annual Halloween Carnival reached a dramatic conclusion on Thursday night as the annual Carnival Parade and fireworks display took place along the banks of the River Foyle which drew an audience of tens of thousands. Picture Martin McKeown. 31.10.19

A PSNI spokesperson said: "We believe there was an event on in a local establishment and youths from Larne and Carrickfergus had attended.

"We would appeal to anyone with information to contact Police on 101 using reference 2574 from 31/10/19.

"Parents, were your children out in Larne for Halloween? Please have a conversation with them see if they are aware of this serious assault."

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.