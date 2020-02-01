Fire Service stress importance of smoke alarms after Belfast microwave blaze

Firefighters deal with a blaze in an apartment block on Divis Street, west Belfast on February 1st 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A west Belfast man had a lucky escape in the early hours of Saturday morning after his microwave caught alight at a block of flats in the area.

Police and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) were called to the scene on Divis Street at around 2am.

NIFRS dispatched three appliances to the scene and the blaze was quickly extinguished,

The 57-year-old man was treated by the Ambulance Service at the scene.

Station Commander Stephen Abrol said the man and other residents of the block of flats had been alerted to the fire by a smoke alarm.

He stressed the importance of regularly checking you have a working smoke alarm.

"The man and other residents were quickly alerted to the small fire by the alarm and the matter was resolved quickly," he said.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed they were also in attendance.

"Police attended a report of a fire at a flat in Divis Street at 1.50am. The fire is believed to have been accidental," the spokesperson said.