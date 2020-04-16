Fire service tackle Tyrone gorse blaze believed to have been started deliberately

The fire service has been tackling a large gorse fire in Omagh which is believed to have been started deliberately.

It started on Thursday at Barony Road in Mountfield, Co Tyrone and spread to two and a half miles over the course of the day after the fire service was alerted at 10am.

There are 56 firefighters, seven fire appliances and a water tanker along with a high volume pump tackling the blaze.

A spokesperson for the fire service appealed to anyone involved in starting fires to stop immediately and said it's important to protect communities during the coronavirus pandemic.

They asked that firefighters not be exposed to additional risks from the virus and advised anyone who witnesses a fire being started deliberately to contact the PSNI.