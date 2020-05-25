Fire service tackles blaze at two bungalows in Portstewart

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) is at the scene of a blaze involving two bungalows in Portstewart.

The fire broke out shortly before 2.30pm on Monday at Winston Drive in the town and five fire engines were dispatched to the scene, two from Coleraine, one from Portstewart and two from Portrush.

A specialist command support unit is also in attendance at the incident, which is ongoing.

The fire broke out shortly before 2.30pm. Credit: Michael Cooper

A NIFRS spokesperson said the fire involves two semi-detached bungalows and has spread to the roof spaces of both properties.

The spokesperson added that an old tank is also involved and that the occupants of both houses have been accounted for.

SDLP MLA Cara Hunter said her thoughts are with those affected by the fire.

“I have just returned from the scene of a fire in Portstewart, which has caused shock and distress for residents and the community," she said.

"Fortunately nobody appears to have been injured which is due to the swift work from the fire service. We are very grateful for their dedication, particularly at this challenging time.”

“My thoughts are with those who live in the properties affected in what is a very difficult time for them.”