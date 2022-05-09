Fire service tackles Gransha hospital blaze overnight

Fire crews have spent the night tackling a large blaze at a derelict building on the grounds of the Gransha Hospital in Londonderry.

It’s after a fire chief said operations had been hampered by hazardous materials in the fire, with local residents advised by police to keep their windows closed.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service Group Commander Alastair McConville said fire crews were mobilised to the incident around 7.30pm on Sunday evening.

A total of 35 firefighters tackled the blaze overnight using four fire appliances, one aerial appliance, one water tank and a command support unit.

The fire crews responding came from the city itself, Limavady and Kilrea.