Fire service tackles second burning tyre left against door of house in Ballymena

The incident comes after a similar ordeal occurred last week in the same area

A tyre has been set alight and left against a door in Ballymena in the early hours of this morning (11 July).

The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service also attended the incident at a home in the Larne Street area.

The PSNI said “substantial damage has been caused to the door and smoke damage to the rest of the house, which was not occupied at the time of the attack”.

It follows a similar incident on Friday 8th July in which a tyre was also used to set fire to the front door of a neighbouring house.

The police have said enquiries are still ongoing to both incidents and “anyone with any information which could assist police is asked to contact detectives in Ballymena on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 158 11/07/22”.

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."