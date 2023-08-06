Fire service tackles ‘significant fire’ at Newry convent

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has said it dealt with a significant fire at a convent in Newry.

A spokesperson for the NIFRS told the Belfast Telegraph they received a report at 3.27pm of a fire at St. Clare’s Convent on High Street.

Four pump appliances were sent with appliances also sent from Kilkeel. A Command Support unit from Lisburn also attended the scene.

"We used our specialist equipment to extinguish the fire and left the scene at 17.40 in the hands of PSNI” said the NIFRS.

"The cause of the fire will now be investigated.”

A spokesperson for the fire service added: “The fire was significant but not overtly massive.”

Earlier, the PSNI confirmed emergency services were currently at the scene of a building on fire in Newry.

The PSNI subsequently closed High Street while the blaze was tackled.