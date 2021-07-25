Fire service tackling ‘significant’ forest blaze in Lisnaskea

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service is dealing with a significant forest fire in Co Fermanagh’s Tully Forest.

The fire in Lisnaskea was reported at just before 11am on Sunday and there are currently 10 pumping appliances in attendance, two water tankers and a high volume pump.

Members of the public have been encouraged to stay away from the area in order to keep roads clear for emergency vehicles.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said: “NIFRS would appeal to everyone to take extra care in the outdoors at this time to prevent accidental fires from starting.

“For example, always extinguish smoking materials properly and never throw cigarette ends out of car windows.

“Please remember that a fire engine can only be in one place at one time; so if we’re called to non-emergencies, it could impact on our attendance time to an incident where we are really needed.

“The public are also reminded that deliberate setting of wildfires is a criminal offence and if you see anyone setting a fire you should call the PSNI immediately.”