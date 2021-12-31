Fire service treating cause of Belfast harbour blaze as ‘accidental ignition’

Firefighters still at the scene of Clearway Disposal scrap metal recycling business on Thursday: Picture by Peter Morrison

A major fire at a scrap metal recycling centre in Belfast Harbour estate is being treated as accidental.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the incident on the East Twin Road ended on Friday after nearly four days.

A spokesperson said: “Firefighters worked tirelessly to ensure that the fire was brought under control.

"The cause of the fire is being treated as accidental ignition at this time.”

This week teams of firefighters workers in rotation at the Clearway Disposals metal recycling centre as the fired raged in a pile up to 100 metres long, 40 metres wide and with about 10,000 tonnes of metal and waste product.

Meanwhile, it has further been reported that the fire caused a massive spike in air pollution harmful to health.

According to one measurement taken at the Holywood air pollution station, there was sharp increase in fine particulate matter known as PM.25, which is linked to conditions like lung cancer and heart disease, on Tuesday in the hours following the start of the fire.

Starting off at a measurement of 6 micrometres per cubic meter by 4pm, it had rocketed to 88 by 7pm.