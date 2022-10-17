Fire service urging public to be vigilant heating homes as cost of living soars

People have been warned not to put themselves at additional fire risk as they deal with the rising cost of heating their home.

The number of fatalities linked to accidental house blazes has risen in recent years.

In 2017/18, six people were killed as a result of a house fire compared to eight people in the 12 months to April.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) has urged people to be wary as part of North South Fire Safety Week 2022, which begins today.

It said there are various factors that increase the risk of accidental house fires, with concern that the risk will rise as people adapt the way they heat their home or use electrical products to deal with increased costs.

One of the top causes of accidental house fires is electricity supply — 128 incidents were linked to this in the last year, up from 113 the previous year.

The fire service is urging the public to ensure electric blankets and portable heaters are in good working order and are used responsibly.

Smoking-related causes to house fires have also risen in the past year, from 42 to 44.

Top of the list, though, were cooking appliances, which account for 246 accidental house fires in the past year.

Aidan Jennings, assistant chief fire and rescue officer, said: “Many people are under significant pressure at the minute as the cost of living increases.

“Many households may be in fuel poverty and may put themselves at additional fire risk to deal with rising costs.

“As a fire and rescue service, we want the community to know that we are here to support you. We want to make sure you are doing all you can to stay safe during this difficult time.

“While we understand that affordability is a major issue for many, there are simple steps you can take to reduce the risk of fire in your home.”

He emphasised that homes should ensure they have proper working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms fitted and cooking appliances should not be left unattended.

“If you’re planning to use a fire that you haven’t used in a while, make sure a suitably-trained person services your chimney beforehand,” he said.

“Ensure you have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms fitted. If you don’t have working alarms, this can impact your ability to notice a fire and escape quickly — especially at night.

“As a minimum, you should have a working smoke alarm on each floor of your house, but consider additional alarms in the most used rooms such as living rooms and bedrooms.

“Don’t leave cooking unattended; if you have to leave the kitchen, turn the cooker off and take the saucepans off the heat.

“We offer free home fire safety checks to those more at risk from fire.

“I would encourage those who are eligible to avail of this service this winter.”