Fire service uses cutting equipment following Bangor road crash

Four adults and two children were involved in the three vehicle collision. Two people have been taken to hospital.

The charity Air Ambulance NI was also present at the scene in Bangor. Stock photo.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service used cutting equipment to remove those involved in a three vehicle road traffic collision in Co Down on Sunday.

The incident occurred opposite Henderson’s Spar on the Gransha Road in Bangor around 2.20pm.

Six people were involved in the accident - including two children.

The charity Air Ambulance NI was in attendance, as well as two Northern Ireland Ambulance Service crews.

Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one male was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital and a female was transported to the Ulster Hospital.

Local DUP councillor Wesley Irvine, who lives close to where the crash took place, said he heard an “almighty bang” before the emergency services arrived.

Police are currently at the scene and diversions are in place at the Gransha Road roundabout and the junction of Bexley Road.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service’s Geoff Somerville said three fire appliances were despatched, along with one supervisory officer.

“We used cutting equipment to cut persons out of the vehicles,” he continued.

“The accident involved a total of six persons - four adults and two children. Two adults were removed using cutting equipment.”

Mr Irvine spoke to the Belfast Telegraph from the scene and said the collision looked “quite bad”.

“There is a car strewn out across the road here and another car on up the road smashed in at the bonnet,” he explained.

“The Air Ambulance was here for a period of time but has since left. The road is still closed off. There were a number of fire appliances and ambulances as well.

“My thoughts and prayers are with those involved and I hope those involved make a full recovery.”