Fire which damaged 11 cars in Newtownards ‘may have been started deliberately’

Eleven vehicles have been badly damaged in a fire at a car workshop in Newtownards (Pacemaker).

A fire which significantly damaged 11 vehicles may have been started deliberately, police have said.

The blaze occurred at a vehicle workshop in the Glenburn Road area on Wednesday evening at around 9.45pm.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue service attended the fire.

The road was subsequently closed overnight but has since reopened this morning.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers would like to hear from witnesses or anyone with information. They can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 2025 01/03/23.

“Information can also be provided via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service have been contacted for comment.