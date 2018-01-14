Fire which forced flats to be evacuated suspicious, say police BelfastTelegraph.co.uk A fire which forced residents to be evacuated from a block of flats is being treated as suspicious. https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/northern-ireland/fire-which-forced-flats-to-be-evacuated-suspicious-say-police-36486177.html https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/northern-ireland/article36486176.ece/158c6/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-3082f161-2b7b-495c-bbd9-8817063cbc53_I1.jpg

A fire which forced residents to be evacuated from a block of flats is being treated as suspicious.

The blaze broke out in the complex at the Moyraverty Centre area of Craigavon, Co Armagh in the early hours of Saturday morning.

No-one was in the flat where the fire started and there were no reports of injuries, police said.

But a number of people who were in the block at the time had to be evacuated after the alarm was raised at about 6.30am.

PSNI detectives appealed for information and urged anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area to come forward.