Firefighter and resident taken to hospital after Newry oil tank explosion destroys house

A firefighter and one other person have been taken to hospital and a house has been destroyed after a fire caused by an oil tank explosion in Newry on Sunday.

It’s after two oil tanks ruptured at Camlough Park before the fire spread to four terraced houses in what a spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) described as a “challenging incident”.

The firefighter and a resident were taken to hospital as a precaution and now now been released after crews from Newry, Warrenpoint, Newtownhamilton and Portadown brought the fire under control.

"Unfortunately one property was destroyed by the fire and three other properties were damaged by heat and smoke,” said the spokesperson.

"One resident was feeling unwell and [was] taken to Daisy Hill Hospital for a checkup and one firefighter also was sent to hospital as a precaution.”

In a video shared by the fire service, large plumes of black smoke are seen to be emanating from the fire.

Sinn Fein MP Mickey Brady has praised NIFRS for their handling of the incident.

"I commend the efforts of the Fire and Rescue Service who were involved in dealing with a major incident after an oil tank fire in Camlough Park in Bessbrook.

"The actions of the firefighters involved no doubt saved lives and prevented further damage,” he said.