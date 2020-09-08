Firefighter hurt in Co Down farm blaze which killed up to 2,000 pigs

PACEMAKER BELFAST 08/09/2020 Up to 2,000 pigs have been killed in a fire in Kilkeel, County Down. The pigs were inside a large shed at Carrigenagh Road when the fire broke out at 20:54 BST on Monday, a spokesman for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said. One man suffered minor injuries in the blaze. Four fire engines were called to the scene. The NIFRS said the blaze was brought under control by 23:50 BST. The Fire Service said the number of animals killed was estimated at between 1,500 and 2,000.

Farm owner Trevor Shields surveys the scene of devastation as up to 2,000 pigs have been killed in a fire in Kilkeel, County Down. Pic Pacemaker

Fire broke out a large shed on the Carrigenagh Road, Kilkeel at around 9pm on Monday.

Four fire engines - from Kilkeel, Newcastle and Warrenpoint - were sent to the scene along with an animal rescue team, a command support unit and water tanker.

Firefighters "worked in difficult conditions to prevent the fire spreading to adjacent buildings," the Fire Service said in a statement, before bringing the blaze under control just before midnight.

One firefighter suffered minor burns to his feet in the incident. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

It's thought between 1,500 and 2,000 pigs were inside and the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service Assistant Group Commander Martin Healy said the fire was well developed when he and colleagues arrived on the scene.

"The firefighters worked in obviously very difficult conditions - in darkness and underfoot - to extinguish the fire," he said.

"Actually we had to try to protect the other sheds as there's a lot of other pigs housed in them and thankfully we were able to stop the fire spreading to those sheds.

"But unfortunately we were unable to save between 1,500 and 2,000 pigs within the shed the main blaze was contained in."

He told BBC Radio Ulster the incident was a "very difficult scene to witness".

"We spoke with the farm owner and obviously our sympathies go out to him and all his staff on the devastating loss and he said himself he was devastated for the loss that he did suffer."