Firefighter injured as youths target crew in ‘senseless’ west Belfast attack

A firefighter was injured and fire engine windows smashed in a "senseless” attack in west Belfast.

A crew was attending a call-out in the Suffolk Road area on Monday night when the youths attacked the crew with stones.

The firefighters were forced to leave the scene for safety reasons after just nine minutes in the area.

A fire service spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to reports of an electric box on fire on the Suffolk Road, Belfast. Two fire appliances from Springfield Fire Station attended the incident.”

“Unfortunately our crews were attacked by youths with stones when we arrived on scene. This resulted in one of our firefighters receiving a cut to the nose, and two windows in a fire appliance being broken.

"Firefighters withdrew from the incident for safety reasons at 8.26pm.”

The fire service highlighted the danger these kinds of attacks can put the entire community in.

“Our firefighters are here to keep communities safe. This attack was senseless, and we are calling on the community to support us by not attacking our firefighters. Every time someone attacks our firefighters, they are making their own community less safe,” they said.

“We are aware that this sort of behaviour comes from a small minority of people. People deserve to feel safe in their communities and we will continue working closely with community groups, statutory agencies and elected representatives to try and prevent attacks like this from happening again.”

UUP MLA Robbie Butler, a former firefighter, called for more education to stop these kinds of attacks.

He said it was “wholly unacceptable but sadly not a new phenomena”.

“We really need to get back to basics with funded education and intervention programs. Events like this are a danger to the crews and life-saving service delivery,” he added.

Sinn Fein MLA Danny Baker also condemned the attack.

"Those responsible for attacking the Fire and Rescue Service at Suffolk Road need to catch themselves on,” he said.

"This pointless behaviour ties up fire crews who are needed to deal with potentially life threatening situations; those responsible are endangering the lives of their community."