Firefighter injured by youths throwing stones while attending incident in Newtownabbey

A firefighter has received an injury to his shoulder after coming under attack from youths while the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) were attending a call in Newtownabbey.

The attack happened near Valley Park at around 9.40pm on Thursday evening.

Police said the youths involved in the incident were throwing stones when the firefighter was hit on the shoulder.

Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector, Emma Spence said: “We would strongly condemn this type of anti-social behaviour and nobody comes to work expecting to be assaulted.

“This firefighter had been carrying out his duty and serving our local community in order to protect property, prevent danger to the public and reduce any further risk of injury.

“If you have information in relation to who was responsible for this incident, please have the courage to come forward and provide information.

“Our enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have footage of this incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2017 of 21/04/22.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/."