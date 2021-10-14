Firefighter who flew to work in Hampshire from NI wins case for unfair dismissal

A firefighter working in Hampshire has won his case for unfair dismissal after being forced out of his job when he moved to Northern Ireland and began flying to and from work.

Alan Simmons (47) had worked for a long period as a Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service (HFRS) crew manager based at two stations at Havant and Waterlooville when he relocated to Enniskillen for a “better quality of life”.

Mr Simmons took regular flights to get to and from work and laid out plans as to how he could work with reduced hours after having made repeated requests to do so. It was described in a tribunal as a "long-running issue" as he unsuccessfully applied to work 50% of them in line with a family-friendly policy in 2012.

He eventually took a demotion to allow him to continue working after moving 375 miles to his new home in Co Fermanagh. The firefighter stayed at an uncle’s house, which was near both stations, while working.

Plans were laid out as to how he could work with reduced hours and a trial run proved a success. But an employment tribunal in July found his bosses took "strong exception" to his move and wanted him out.

Next month, Mr Simmons is in line to receive compensation for winning an unfair constructive dismissal claim, after he was forced into resigning from the fire service.

The father of two young children had become a retained firefighter in 1992 and took on a contract with Havant fire station alongside his work in Waterlooville as is typical for firefighters, the tribunal heard. He worked between 70 and 119 hours per week by way of hours of cover.

After Mr Simmons and his family moved to Enniskillen in December 2016, colleagues said it was "clear to see how happy and content Alan was since the move".

He again requested a 50% reduction to work a minimum of 35 hours at Waterlooville, after which his relationship with managers became “difficult” and they were "antagonistic" towards him.

He was unfriended on Facebook by watch manager Craig Sadler, with whom he had been friends for several years, and Mr Simmons also complained he was "ignoring" him.

Mr Simmons was demoted to firefighter to relinquish senior responsibilities and despite a successful three-month trial, his bosses still didn't allow him to work a 50% contract Waterlooville.

That was despite Waterlooville Fire Station advertising 50% contracts and going on to hire firefighters on the contract refused to Mr Simmons.

He took a one-year sabbatical from Waterlooville in March 2018 and meanwhile continued working in Havant. On his return, he again requested to have his hours halved and asked about the possibility of a transfer to the Northern Ireland Fire Service.

Mr Simmons told the tribunal: "I went onto a sabbatical, lost one year of income, to find in my sabbatical absence multiple new entrants were offered and accepted into the service on the contract that I have been requesting for six years."

When the request for his hours to be halved was refused, Mr Simmons made an appeal, which he lost. It proved to be the "last straw" incident for him.

Group manager at the service, Brian Neat, had decided to dismiss Mr Simmons while he was on his sabbatical but Mr Simmons decided he would resign in September 2019 after 27 years of service.

Employment Judge Martha Street ruled Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service repeatedly breached Mr Simmons' confidence and forced him to resign.

Judge Street said the fire service did not properly explore allowing Mr Simmons to work while living in Northern Ireland under reduced hours, that unfair requirements were imposed and the family-friendly policy held by the service was not applied.