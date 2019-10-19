Firefighters at scene of blaze at Ballyhackamore chip shop

Firefighters are dealing with a blaze at a chip shop in Ballyhackamore in east Belfast.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) told the Belfast Telegraph that it received a call at 3.23pm regarding a chip pan fire at the Chip Bar on the Upper Newtownards Road.

"It was a fire involving one of the chip pan fryers. We have four pumping appliances and one aerial appliance in attendance with a crew of 23 firefighters in total. They remain at the scene," a NIFRS spokesman said.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

A PSNI spokesperson said: "The Upper Newtownards Road at Ballyhackamore is currently closed in both directions due to a fire at commercial premises in the area.

"Diversions are in place however motorists are advised to seek an alternative route for their journey if possible."