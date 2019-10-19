Firefighters at scene of blaze at Ballyhackamore chip shop
Firefighters are dealing with a blaze at a chip shop in Ballyhackamore in east Belfast.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) told the Belfast Telegraph that it received a call at 3.23pm regarding a chip pan fire at the Chip Bar on the Upper Newtownards Road.
"It was a fire involving one of the chip pan fryers. We have four pumping appliances and one aerial appliance in attendance with a crew of 23 firefighters in total. They remain at the scene," a NIFRS spokesman said.
A PSNI spokesperson said: "The Upper Newtownards Road at Ballyhackamore is currently closed in both directions due to a fire at commercial premises in the area.
"Diversions are in place however motorists are advised to seek an alternative route for their journey if possible."