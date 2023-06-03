Firefighters at scene of large gorse fire in North Belfast

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service have been in attendance at a gorse fire in north Belfast on Saturday afternoon.

The blaze is at the Giant's Park site near Belfast Harbour. Large plums of smoke have filled the surrounding area, including over the nearby motorways and around the Shore Road.

At 340 acres, the site on the North Foreshore of Belfast Lough is the largest development site in the city.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Gorse fires are at their most devastating during periods of hot and sunny weather when the grass and undergrowth is particularly dry. Fire can travel through gorse – which is a highly flammable shrub commonly found throughout Ireland – and dry undergrowth at astounding speed.

Giant’s Park also caught fire last year.