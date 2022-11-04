Firefighters attend accidental blaze at Sainsbury’s store in Derry

Firefighters attended an accidental blaze at a Sainsbury’s store in Londonderry on Friday afternoon.

The fire started at the store on Strand Road and staff and customers were evacuated from the building.

A spokesperson for the NIFRS said two fire appliances from Northland Fire Station attended the scene after receiving a call at 2.24pm.

An emergency response vehicle is also understood to have been deployed.

The NIFRS said: “The fire was extinguished prior to the arrival of firefighters. The cause of the fire is being treated as accidental and the incident was dealt with by 3.03pm.”

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “Our Strand Road supermarket was temporarily closed for a short period this afternoon due to a small fire inside the store."

“Following a thorough investigation to ensure the safety of all customers and colleagues, the store is now open as usual. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

It is believed an overhead heater may have been the cause of the blaze, while witnesses said black smoke was coming from the shop.