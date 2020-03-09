Firefighters attend Belfast house blaze

NIFRS members tend to a house fire in Oberon Street in East Belfast. Pic Pacemaker.

A Belfast resident escaped injury in a fire at a Belfast home after smoke alarms alerted them to the blaze.

The fire at a mid-terrace house on Oberon Street, broke out at around 2.30pm on Monday,March 9.

The fire service sent two appliances from Knock Fire Station.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used jets to extinguish the fire.

There were no casualties with smoke alarms alerting the occupier to the fire.

“The incident was under control by 4.25pm. The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental," a Fire Service spokeswoman said.