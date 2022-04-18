Firefighters attend three car fires in Co Down on Easter Sunday and Monday

Two vehicles have been set alight in the same Downpatrick estate in a 24-hour period, police have said.

The separate arsons occurred in the Ballymote Walk area of the town on Easter Sunday night and shortly after 4pm on Monday afternoon.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were called to Monday’s attack at around 4.15pm and they extinguished the flames within minutes.

A PSNI spokesperson added that: "Enquiries continue. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote serial 1273 of 18/04/2022."

Police have been contacted for further details, but have yet to confirm if the two separate incidents are linked.

The other car which was set alight on Sunday night, was reportedly stolen from the area at approximately 11.15pm and set on fire in the nearby Ballyhornan Road.

Sergeant Ritchie added: "The owner of the vehicle had been out from approximately 2pm and when they returned home they discovered that the car keys had been taken from inside the property and the car, a grey Mercedes, had been stolen.

"The car was discovered a short time later on fire in the nearby Ballyhornan Road.

"Anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area, have dash-cam footage or who may have any information that could help with enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1809 of 17/04/22."

Firefighters were also called to a separate incident in Castlewellan at around 2.45pm on Monday, in the Mill Hill area of the town.

The road was closed for a period, but it is understood no one was seriously hurt.

Local Alliance Party councillor for the area, Andrew McMurray, told the Belfast Telegraph: “Many thanks to the local NI Fire and Rescue Service for extinguishing the fire before anyone was hurt and/or it spread. Hopefully all who were in the vehicle (a woman and child from what I know) were not injured in anyway”.

Emergency services have been contacted for more detail on how the fire started.