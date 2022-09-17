Firefighters attending large hay shed blaze in Co Antrim

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service is tackling an ongoing blaze in the Bushmills area of Co Antrim.

Almost 30 firefighters were reportedly called to the hay shed fire shortly before 7.30pm on Saturday evening.

A spokesperson for the service said the large hay shed barn, which is approximately 40 metres by 60 metres, currently has six fire appliances in attendance trying to contain the flames to the fire’s origin area.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

More details to follow.