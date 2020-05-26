Firefighters battle Belfast gorse blazes

A fire on Belfast’s Black Mountain is being treated as deliberate by the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS).

On Monday it was reported that a large grass area on the mountain was on fire.

Firefighters dispatched from Springfield Fire Station used fire beaters to extinguish the blaze.

The incident was dealt with by 4pm and a NIFRS spokesperson said they believe the fire was started deliberately.

Sinn Fein MP Paul Maskey said Black Mountain is one of Belfast’s “greatest assets” and urged the public to treat it with respect.

On Tuesday, firefighters battled another large gorse fire in west Belfast. The blaze is believed to have been started by two young males at around 3.55pm close to the Glen Road Heights area.

A number of smaller fires were lit on the hills surrounding the main blaze.

Firefighters used a hose reel and beaters to bring the blaze under control.

At its height, large plumes of smoke could be seen on the hills over Belfast.

Fire fighters battle a large gorse fire close to the Glen Road Heights area west Belfast on May 26th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

