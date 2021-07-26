Firefighters battle overnight gorse fire on Belfast Hills

Firefighters deal with a blaze on the Colin Mountain outside Belfast on July, 26 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Firefighters have spent the night battling a large gorse fire on the outskirts of west Belfast.

The incident began shortly after 9pm when nearby residents spotted flames on the Colin Mountain which forms part of the Belfast Hills.

Firefighters used five fire appliances at the height of the blaze, most of which were used to carry water to the incident.

Speaking to Belfast Telegraph at the scene, firefighters said the breezy conditions had made conditions tougher for them.

“It’s a dark and rough area to work up there, we are lucky it started in a spot where we can get near it with water.”

Sinn Fein Councillor Daniel Baker commended the firefighters for their efforts.

“Everyone of them putting their lives on the line everyday,” he tweeted.

“We have been asked to play our part, this evening should inspire anyone who isn’t vaccinated to do so.”

The fire was brought under control at around midnight.

Meanwhile, one fire appliance remains at Tully Forest in Lisnaskea following a significant fire on Sunday.

At the height of the incident over 10 Appliances were in attendance.

The causes of both incidents are under investigation.

A Fire Service spokesperson added “The public are reminded that deliberate setting of wildfires is a criminal offence and if you see anyone setting a fire you should call the PSNI immediately."