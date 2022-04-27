Firefighters battling Cavehill gorse fire – Belfast residents urged to keep windows closed

Firefighters are battling a gorse fire on Belfast’s Cavehill on Wednesday evening after smoke in the area was pictured on social media.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) confirmed crews will remain at the fire overnight as they urged residents nearby to keep their windows closed.

Two appliances are attending the blaze.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

An NIFRS spokesperson said: “NIFRS remain in attendance at a gorse fire at Cavehill. There is no risk to life or property, and fire crews will remain on scene throughout the night to closely monitor and assess the incident.

“Please avoid the area and keep windows closed as a precaution.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

SDLP councillor Carl Whyte tweeted: “Gorsefire on Cavehill tonight with smoke & flames visible. Spoke to @NIFRSOFFICIAL on scene - two crews attending and on the mountain now to hopefully extinguish fire. Area best avoided.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Sinn Fein north Belfast Assembly candidate Caral Ni Chuilin wrote: “Hoping the fire on Cavehill is put out & fire fighters are safe. It’s distressing seeing fires on mountains.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston described the scenes as “depressing”.

"Once again North Belfast watches Cavehill burn. During a season that we often see new life flourish on our hill we're instead witnessing and sadly hearing (close to mums back door) the malicious destruction of wildlife and its habitat. Depressing,” she wrote.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Alliance Party’s Nuala McAllister tweeted: “I have a very worried Finn at home who cannot sleep worrying for all the animals on the Cavehill.

“So worrying to see so many fires recently here. Two fire pumps were out as soon as it was seen, and know they won't stop until it's out with extra support.”

Firefighters battled several large gorse fires last month, including at Spelga Dam in Co Down and a number of fires in the Cavehill area.