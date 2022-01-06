Firefighters battling major fire near Co Antrim village of Glenariff

Firefighters were yesterday battling a major blaze on the Glen Road near the Co Antrim village of Glenariff.

It is understood four fire appliances from Cushendall, Carnlough and Ballymena were at the scene on Thursday afternoon.

It is believed the blaze may involve a number of gas cylinders close to a rural farm shed in the scenic countryside.

Images on social media of the fire showed plumes of smoke rising over the shed as flames emerged over the roof.

In a statement, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said the call alerting them to the fire came in at just after midday.

“Four fire appliances are in attendance - one from Cushendall, one from Carnlough, and two from Ballymena,” an NIFRS spokesperson said.

"Firefighters are currently in attendance at a shed fire.

"The incident is ongoing.”