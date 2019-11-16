Firefighters continue to tackle Devenish Nutrition Belfast blaze

Firefighters are continuing to tackle the blaze on Duncrue Street

Firefighters are continuing to tackle a major blaze which devastated an animal feed store on the outskirts of Belfast.

The fire took hold at the distribution centre of agri-technology company Devenish at the M2 Business Park around 11pm on Thursday.

Firefighters dealing with the blaze at industrial premises on the Duncrue industrial estate

Fumes from the blaze could be smelled across Belfast on Friday.

Fire service area commander or Belfast Chris Fee said it's a lengthy and protracted operation.

"There is a lot of compressed material that will take some time to clear out," he said.

There are currently 20 fire service personnel on site as well as three appliances and a turntable ladder appliance.

A spokesperson for Devenish said: "Thankfully, no employees were inside the building during this time and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene quickly. We would like to thank the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service for their incredible effort to tackle this fire throughout the night. We are now working closely with them and PSNI to establish the cause of this incident and next steps."

At its height, 64 firefighters were at the scene.

Speaking on Friday, fire service group commander William Johnson said: "There will be a full investigation once the fire is extinguished, but it's not believed the fire was started on purpose.

"The fire was contained last night and we're now focusing on the building itself after making sure the fire didn't spread to other buildings in the area."

He described the blaze as "a huge operation" but said there were no injuries.