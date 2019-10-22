Firefighters dealing with chicken shed fire in Co Antrim

NIFRS attend a fire in a chicken shed on the Frocess Road near Glarryford.Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Firefighters are dealing with a blaze at a chicken shed in Co Antrim.

Six appliances are at the ongoing incident on Frosses Road, near Cloughmills.

It is understood no chickens are in the shed.

A NIFRS spokesman said appliances from Ballymena, Coleraine, Ballymoney, Carrickfergus, Magherfelt, Kilrea and Dungiven attended the incident.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the shed well alight. Firefighters are using breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to tackle the fire.

The incident was still ongoing at 5pm.