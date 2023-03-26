Firefighters investigating after large wildfire in Mourne Mountains

Firefighters battling a major gorse fire in April 2022. Pic by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images.

Firefighters have battled a major wildfire in the Mourne Mountains.

Emergency crews have been at the scene in Spelga Dam throughout Sunday after a large gorse fire broke out.

Appliances have been dispatched from Rathfriland, Newry, Warrenpoint and Newcastle.

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) Spokesperson said: “The incident has now been scaled back, however some NIFRS resources will remain in attendance to monitor the situation overnight.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation.”

Members of the public have been urged to avoid the area.