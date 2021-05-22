Firefighters lead six people to safety after 'deliberate' Antrim fire

Second suspected arson attack occurred at a house in the Rathmore Gardens area

Firefighters led six people to safety after a blaze at an apartment block in Barra Street in Antrim on Friday evening. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye

Police and forensics at the scene of suspected arson attack at a house in the Rathmore Gardens area in the early hours of this morning. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Six people were led to safety after a blaze at an apartment block at Barra Street in Antrim on Friday night.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the fire, which started at 11:22pm, is being treated as deliberate.

Four appliances were sent to the scene, while call handlers reassured people who could not leave the building due to "dense smoke".

The incident ended at about 12:41am on Saturday morning and was handed over to the PSNI.

A NIFRS spokesperson said: “The fire in a communal area was extinguished and firefighters using breathing apparatus led six occupants to safety.”

Police confirmed the incident is being treated as suspected arson.

They said the fire was started at the front door of a communal area of the flats and it’s believed flammable liquid was poured through the letterbox and set alight.

Investigators remain at the scene conducting a number of enquiries.

There have been no reports of any injuries at this time.

Detectives are asking anyone with any information to call them at Antrim on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 2259 21/05/21.

Meanwhile, a man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a separate fire at a house in Rathmore Gardens in Antrim.

Police said a fire started in the first floor of the property shortly before 2am.

Fire crews attended the incident and found that there was no one home at the time.

One man was arrested a short time later under suspicion of arson and is currently assisting police with enquiries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at Antrim on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 175 22/05/21.

Sinn Féin South Antrim MLA, Declan Kearney has condemned both incidents and called on local people to assist the PSNI with ongoing inquiries.

Mr Kearney said: “Arson is a terrifying experience for the victims and others who are impacted. Every arson attack carries the potential for a loss of life, serious injury and distress, as well as destruction of property.

“The attack on the flats complex at Barra Street, where a communal front door was set alight, effectively trapping residents of the block inside their homes, was particularly sinister and dangerous. I commend the Fire and Rescue Service for its quick action in bringing the fire under control and leading residents to safety.

“While I understand that the PSNI is pursuing a particular line of inquiry concerning the incident in Rathmore Gardens, I will be asking police to ensure that everything possible is done to identify and apprehend those responsible for the outrageous attack in Barra Street, and to provide maximum reassurance for the wider Springfarm community,” he added.