Firefighters protect homes during Portadown bonfire as Eleventh Night celebrations begin

Firefighters attended a bonfire in Portadown on Saturday as homes were doused in water to protect them from the blaze.

It comes as over 160 bonfires across Northern Ireland are due to be lit on Sunday as the Eleventh Night celebrations get under way.

Some of the pyres have already been ignited, including the Corcrain bonfire in Portadown, which saw hundreds attend as the bonfire was set alight. There was also a fireworks display to entertain the crowd.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) attended the Portadown bonfire to protect homes from damage.

Properties were doused in water to protect them from the heat, while boards were placed in front of doors and windows.

A fire work display during the Bonfire at Corcrain estate in Portadown on Saturday evening ahead of the 12th of July.

On Friday, another Portadown bonfire at Edgarstown spectacularly toppled over shortly after being set alight.

One Sinn Fein councillor in the local area said it was “miracle” no one was killed as a result of the bonfire’s collapse.

“Nearby residents, drivers and homes were placed in serious danger as this bonfire came crashing down on to a main road,” said councillor Paul Duffy.

Independent unionist councillor Darryn Causby was at the bonfire and witnessed its collapse. He said organisers attempted to clear the area and had informed people not to park in certain places.

He commended organisers for their efforts in trying to keep people safe.

Crowds watch a fireworks display before the huge bonfire in the loyalist Corcrain area of Portadown, Co Armagh, is lit on the "Eleventh night" to usher in the Twelfth commemorations.

A effigy of the historical figure Robert Lundy is burned as the huge bonfire in the loyalist Corcrain area of Portadown, Co Armagh, is lit on the "Eleventh night" to usher in the Twelfth commemorations.

General views of the '11th night' celebrations, at Edgarstown, Portadown, where the bonfire was held two days earlier than usual.

Firefighters dampen down nearby properties as a huge bonfire in the loyalist Corcrain area of Portadown, Co Armagh, is lit on the "Eleventh night" to usher in the Twelfth commemorations.

The huge bonfire in the loyalist Corcrain area of Portadown, Co Armagh, is lit on the "Eleventh night" to usher in the Twelfth commemorations.

"People took an unnecessary risk, they needed to be more careful,” he said.

Because July 11 falls on a Sunday this year, a number of bonfires have already been lit on Friday and Saturday evenings.

One of the most contentious bonfires which will be lit on Sunday is the Adam Street pyre in Tigers Bay.

The bonfire is close to an interface with the nationalist New Lodge area.

Craigyhill bonfire in Larne.

Visitors view the Craigyhill bonfire in Larne.

Craigyhill bonfire stands tall overlooking Larne.

Craigyhill bonfire stands tall overlooking Larne.

Hugo checks out what all the fuss is about at the Craigyhill in Larne.

Two Stormont ministers, the SDLP's Nicola Mallon and Sinn Fein's Deirdre Hargey, launched an unsuccessful legal bid to force police to assist in removing the bonfire.

The police declined to offer protection to removal contractors, citing concerns that their intervention could lead to disorder.

Ms Mallon said that nationalist residents living close to the site had endured months of attacks, abuse and anti-social behaviour while the bonfire was being erected.

But DUP MLA for the area, William Humphrey, accused nationalist politicians of raising tensions in the area.

Following the court decision on Friday, PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd said: "The Police Service of Northern Ireland has been working with a range of partners and stakeholders over a number of months to ensure a peaceful summer, and that will continue over the next number of days.

The Bonfire at Corcrain estate in Portadown on Saturday evening ahead of the 12th of July.

"We would urge those within local communities to remain calm during the coming days."

Meanwhile, in Newtownards a fire station is to be covered with protective materials to protect it from the heat of a bonfire across the road.

And in Limavady a bonfire which was painted in the colours of the Irish flag was set alight early on Friday morning. Sinn Fein MLA Caoimhe Archibald labelled it an “expression of hate”.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “Police received a number of reports on Friday July 9 regarding a bonfire in Limavady which had been painted green, white and gold.

"At around 7.35am this morning a police patrol found that the bonfire had been set alight.

“Enquiries into the matter are ongoing.”