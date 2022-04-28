Firefighters remain at scene of Cavehill fire

One image on social media captured of the gorse fire Credit: Seamus Leheny Twitter

Two fire appliances remain at the scene of a gorse fire at Cave Hill in north Belfast which began on Wednesday night.

The blaze was monitored overnight by firefighters and two specialist wildfire officers and a drone assessed it on Thursday morning.

The fire service said the cause of the fire is not yet known.

On Wednesday, the public was asked to avoid the area and nearby residents to keep their windows closed.

In a statement, the PSNI said: "Police received a report of a gorse fire within the Upper Cavehill Road area on Wednesday, 27th April shortly after 9.20pm.

"Enquiries are continuing and police would ask anyone with information or footage of this incident to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1904 of 27/04/22 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

An NIFRS spokesperson said on Wednesday: “NIFRS remain in attendance at a gorse fire at Cavehill. There is no risk to life or property, and fire crews will remain on scene throughout the night to closely monitor and assess the incident.

“Please avoid the area and keep windows closed as a precaution.”

Firefighters battled several large gorse fires last month, including at Spelga Dam in Co Down and a number of fires in the Cavehill area.