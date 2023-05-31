Firefighters remain at scene of large Belfast blaze at derelict building – city centre roads closed

Another shot of firefighters attending to a large fire at a building in Samuel Street in Belfast city centre on Wednesday morning. Photo: Press Eye

General view of firefighters attending to a large fire at a building in Samuel Street in Belfast city centre on Wednesday morning. Photo: Press Eye

Firefighters deal with ongoing blaze at Samuel Street in Belfast city centre.

Six fire appliances currently remain at the scene of a large blaze at a derelict building in Belfast city centre on Wednesday morning.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said a Command Support Unit and two Aerial Appliances remain at the ongoing incident.

“The incident remains ongoing and we would like to ask that the public avoid the area,” they added in an update.

Multiple roads in Belfast city centre remain closed with traffic disruption as a result.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 2.40am on Wednesday morning.

Local residents have been requested to keep windows closed. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The PSNI has closed North Street, Millfield, Union Street, Royal Avenue, Gresham Street and Winetavern Street.

Police have asked motorists to avoid the area and seek an alternative routes for journeys if possible.

More to follow.