Firefighters searching BT Exchange building in Derry after reports of fume smell

Firefighters in Derry are searching the large city centre BT Exchange building after reports emerged of the smell of fumes and smoke from inside.

A number of Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service crews are at the scene of an incident in Derry.

Images on social media show the firefighters attending the incident at Queens Quay in the city centre outside the building.

Several fire appliances and an aerial lift vehicle are at the scene which has been cordoned off.

In a statement, an NIFRS spokesperson said: “The fire service are at an ongoing incident at the BT building at Queens Quay following reports of a smell of fumes and smoke,” he said.

"We are currently investigating and due to size of building we have mobilsed our full resources which include four fire appliances, one aerial appliance and a command support vehicle.”