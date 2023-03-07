Firefighters sent to bonfires on Belfast street three times in one day

A fire engine was sent out three times to an east Belfast street to extinguish burning bonfire materials on Tuesday.

Calls were made about burning materials on Lismore street at 4.44pm, 5.45pm and 8.09pm. Firefighters used two hoses and one jet to quell the blaze from the final incident, but only a hose was needed for the two previous fires.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has said it believed the fires were deliberate.

The PSNI has confirmed calls from the NIFRS regarding rubbish set alight at waste-ground at Lismore Street in east Belfast at 16.57 and 18.24 on Monday. A number of people were spoken to at the scene.