Firefighters tackle 'accidental' blaze at Co Antrim building site

Fire Service tackle a fire at a building site in the centre on Glenavy. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

A new build home has been damaged after a blaze at a building site in Co Antrim.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in a semi-detached house on Main Street in Glenavy at 10.30pm on Monday.

The blaze was well alight when firefighters arrived.

Hose reel jets were used to extinguish the fire and the incident was dealt with by 5.20am.

The cause of the fire has been determined as accidental.

Seven firefighting appliances including one from Crumlin, two from Lisburn, one from Antrim, two from Springfield and one from Cadogan attended the scene.