Firefighters tackle Ballymoney blaze at Northern Trust building

Fire fighters at the scene of the blaze. Pic: Kevin McAuley Multimedia

Firefighters in Co Antrim tackled a blaze at the Northern Trust Route Complex building in Ballymoney on Sunday morning.

The blaze is believed to have started at around 3.42am at the premises on the Coleraine Road near Ballymoney.

It is thought fire appliances from Ballymoney, Coleraine and Portrush tackled the blaze.

No one was injured and the fire was brought under control by Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Teams (NIFRS) in attendance.

NIFRS has been contacted.