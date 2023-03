The NIFRS is in attendance

Firefighters are dealing with a blaze at a Londonderry business premises.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) was alerted to the fire at Foyle Proteins in Strathfoyle at 4.10pm on Saturday.

A NIFRS spokesperson said the blaze started in industrial machinery and 44 firefighters are working to bring it under control.

Six pumping appliances have also been dispatched to the scene.

There are no reports of any injuries.