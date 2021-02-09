Firefighters tackle blaze at old Downe Hospital site in Downpatrick

A firefighter for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) was hit in the face with a glass bottle when a crew came under attack.

Firefighters are dealing with a blaze at the old Downe Hospital site in Downpatrick.

The building, which has been vacant since 2009, has been the scene of several fires over the years. The latest broke out on Tuesday night.

Footage from the scene shows seven fire appliances in attendance.

Sinn Fein MP Chris Hazzard said the community are angered to see another blaze at the site.

“The community were angered to see the old Downe Hospital ablaze once again tonight. I commend the fire and rescue Services for their efforts to tackle the blaze," he said.

“The emergency services are under pressure at this time and do not need this type of incident.

“I would encourage anyone with information on how this blaze started to come forward to the PSNI.”

