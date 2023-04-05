Firefighters tackle blaze at old hospital site in Londonderry

Firefighters from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service have battled an overnight blaze at a derelict hospital site in Londonderry.

In a statement released early Wednesday morning, the NIFRS said their members attended the scene of a fire at the old Stradreagh Hospital site.

They added four pumping appliances were in attendance from Crescent Link, Northland and Limavady stations in addition to specialist appliances from Strabane, Dungiven and Crescent Link.

Firefighters battled the blaze for over three hours before standing down.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Thursday's blaze is just one suffered by the site over the past several years. In May 2022, NIFRS said they were investigating the “deliberate” nature of a fire at the hospital, which was previously used as an asylum.

It also suffered fire damage following another deliberate fire in 2016.

Last year, the Ulster Architectural Heritage called for more protection for the building’s heritage, saying news of the previous fire was “upsetting.”

The site was added to their heritage at risk register in 2021.