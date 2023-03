Firefighters are tackling a blaze at the former Police Federation building in Kilroot.

The fire is under control and contained to one partially collapsed building.

Firefighters battle a blaze at the former Police Federation building in Kilroot on June 28th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Seven fire engines and 42 firefighters are at the scene.

There are no reports of any injuries.